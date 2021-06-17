Align Technology Honors 10 Million Invisalign Smiles Milestone With US$1 Million to Operation Smile for Children Born With Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate

In recognition of its 10 million Invisalign smiles milestone, Align donated $10 million to the Align Foundation donor-advised fund, which has now funded US$1 million to Operation Smile

Previously announced campaign “10 Million Smiles. 10 Million Thanks” centers on the transformative power of Invisalign treatment through the eyes of Invisalign patients

Align hopes to inspire others to share their smiles with the world using #10MInvisalignSmiles



TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the Align Foundation, the Company’s donor-advised fund through Fidelity Charitable, has donated US$1 million to Operation Smile, a global surgical nonprofit, to help children around the world born with cleft conditions receive safe, effective, and timely cleft surgery and comprehensive care.

“Operation Smile’s mission strongly resonates with Align’s purpose of transforming smiles and changing lives,” said Raj Pudipeddi, chief innovation, product and marketing officer and senior vice president, Align Technology. “We are proud to support a future where more smiles can be transformed through safe surgery and medical treatment - and hope to inspire others through our donation to help Operation Smile change the lives of more children.”

The “10 Million Smiles. 10 Million Thanks” campaign is based on the transformative power of Invisalign treatment as seen through the eyes of Invisalign patients. The donation to Operation Smile builds on that goal and aims to help more children around the world to smile by raising awareness and generating support and funding for Operation Smile. Operation Smile provides surgery and ongoing care for people affected by cleft lip and cleft palate in resource-limited environments.

“We are so appreciative of the dedication and support from Align Technology over the years and are excited for what we can do to bring families renewed hope, and help children around the world smile even more as a result of this latest donation,” said Kristie Magee Porcaro, chief strategy officer, Operation Smile. “Together, we’re improving the health of many children and ensuring that they have the opportunity for a better future.”