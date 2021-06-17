U.S. Dept of Defense awards Verizon $495M contract to manage research network

Verizon Public Sector will deliver next-generation, highly secure network services in support of DoD’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) and Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN)

The HPCMP provides the Department of Defense supercomputing capabilities, high-speed network communications and computational science expertise that enable DoD scientists and engineers to conduct a wide-range of focused research and development, test and evaluation, and acquisition engineering activities.

DREN is a high-speed fiber optic network that connects military supercomputers and multi-disciplinary teams of researchers, allowing them to collaborate in scientific research, engineering, and testing efforts for the benefit of DoD as a whole.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has selected Verizon Public Sector to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network in support of critical research. Verizon’s solution includes switch, router, firewall and Edge Compute capabilities, connecting 200 different Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories and High Performance Computing (HPC) locations across the United States and beyond.



“Investments across Verizon’s enterprise business enable the kind of tailored solutions our team will deliver to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Research and Engineering Network,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon. “Our managed services solutions will create a next-generation user experience for research teams utilizing the DREN platform while also enhancing security across the network.”



With guaranteed throughput and latency at speeds of up to 100Gbps and even 400Gbps, multidisciplinary teams can be brought together in near real time to develop and test big data analyses, artificial intelligence, machine learning and simulations, helping to tackle complex problems from climate change and pandemic response to next generation autonomous defense systems.



Through Verizon Public Sector’s DREN4 solution, the network will move beyond the challenge of recurring investment and high effort technology revolutions so that multidisciplinary teams may consume technical enhancement and innovation on a continuous, evolutionary basis with increased transparency to day-to-day operations.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye

geoffrey.basye@verizon.com

(202) 748-1882