Medolife Rx Signs Product Endorsement Agreement With Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk

BURBANK, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer products, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has entered into a major brand endorsement agreement with the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who will help promote the Company’s ground breaking line of polarized cannabidiol (CBD) products. Utilizing the company’s patented polarization technology, the new Aelia line of products offers the highest level of relief associated with overexertion, inflammation and injury.

The Company has been working on a rebrand of its nutraceutical product offerings over the last few months. The product line, renamed “Aelia,” pays homage to Medolife Rx’s founder Dr. Arthur Mikaelian’s last name and is pronounced A-lee-uh. The Aelia brand will feature the extremely popular formulation of products previously marketed under Quanta, Inc., such as muscle rubs and tinctures, as well as some new highly innovative products in the areas of wound care, stress relief and sun care. All Aelia products leverage the patented polarization technology, making them the only products of their kind in existence. The polarization technology increases the potency and absorption of the active ingredients which enhances their overall effectiveness. Polarization utilizes quantum biology to supercharge active ingredients such as CBD, Arnica, and Vitamin C, making them over 500% more effective compared to other non-polarized products in the market.

As a part of this relaunch, the Company has partnered with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk, who will act as a brand ambassador of the Company’s unique, one-of-a-kind products. The campaign is seen as a “best of the best,” partnering with the “best of the best”. The Aelia/Hawk campaign also focuses on a premium level healing relief for everyone from elite athletes like Tony Hawk to the everyday weekend warrior.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect fit in terms of finding a partner than Mr. Tony Hawk to support our nutraceutical line of CBD pain relief products,” said Medolife Rx CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Tony Hawk is a household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence. Those are the same core values of our Aelia brand. Tony is an extremely dynamic and diverse athlete, capturing the support and adoration of fans from 6 to 60. But they all have one thing in common. They enjoy speed and action. And with that often comes a fair amount of pain and injury. We are both honored and humbled that Tony chose to support our products, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”