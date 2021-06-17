Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 16 June 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares







Below 5% voting rights



141,134,278 shares







806,883,011 voting rights







Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.10% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights