Loop Media Executes Deal With Global Children’s Sensation The Wiggles for a New 24/7 Wiggles TV Channel

Glendale, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a multichannel digital platform and a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that feature its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists, today announced their partnership with The Wiggles to create and distribute a new streaming and broadcast channel celebrating 30 years of programming from one of Australia’s most successful children’s musical groups!

Please see video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFY2vTsPE30

For three decades, The Wiggles have toured the world delighting millions of fans. They were formed in 1991 when founder, Anthony Field, had the idea to make a children's album. The original Wiggles line-up was Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page (both of whom Anthony met at university), Jeff Fatt (a fellow musician from The Cockroaches) and classical music composer Phillip Wilcher. A few years later, Sam Moran started “Wiggling” and the band kept rocking! In 2013 a whole new sound came along with a new and current line-up including Anthony Field (The Blue Wiggle), Emma Watkins (The Yellow Wiggle), Lachy Gillespie (The Purple Wiggle), and Simon Pryce (The Red Wiggle). Completing the Wiggles family are The Wiggly Friends: Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.  

Best known for iconic hits such as “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato,” “Rock-A-Bye Your Bear” and “Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car,” The Wiggles are a staple of pop culture and have had their songs referenced over the years in dozens of TV shows and movies. The Wiggles brand has adorned children’s products, from postage stamps to pajamas, to theme park rides and beyond. In 2003, they broke the record for sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden when their 12 sold-out shows beat Bruce Springsteen’s record by two!

The Wiggles TV programs have previously been available on the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, HIT and several other international networks, but never before has there been a fully dedicated Wiggles TV Channel. With thousands of hours of original content that have delighted young children and parents for decades, The Wiggles Channel will feature quality, educational, entertaining content that Loop Media believes will appeal to audiences across the globe.

