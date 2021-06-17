Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the MENA Region, celebrates Coldplay’s “Higher Power” music video on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, making it the first music release to take place on the world’s highest tower

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its historic listing on NASDAQ New York via the proposed merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ: VMAC ), Anghami, the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) largest music streaming platform, got everyone in Dubai turning heads to the city’s iconic Burj Khalifa, singing and dancing to the rhythm of Coldplay’s newest release “Higher Power.”

The newly released music video is another incredible journey by the British rock band that transports its fans to a surreal world, as Coldplay’s Chris Martin takes a leap into the future while wandering around an apocalyptic planet, dancing among holograms and aliens revealing their inner “Higher Power.”

And to give the music video even greater and higher power, Anghami decided to release it on the highest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa, lighting up Dubai city with selections of the music video and tunes from the song that has already topped the charts on Anghami.

People in downtown Dubai and around Burj Khalifa were able to enjoy a one of a kind show of colors, patterns, and music while feeling as if they were transported to another planet.

Coldplay celebrated the event by posting on their social media platforms, saying: “Higher Power” on the world’s highest tower! Incredible stuff from Anghami,” and inviting their fans to stream it on Anghami.

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” is the first music release to take place on Burj Khalifa and the first international song to be projected on the world’s highest tower.



More on this link: https://play.anghami.com/video/1021457952

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising of more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media .

