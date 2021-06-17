Silo Wellness and Entheon Biomedical’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences, Announces Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit Partnership

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or “the Company”) (CSE: SILO) (FRA: 3K70) (OTC: SILFF), a functional and psilocybin mushroom company offering psychedelic wellness retreats, and Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, have signed a referral agreement (the “Agreement”) to help drive brand awareness of the Psychedelics Genetic Test kit, developed and commercialized by wholly-owned subsidiary HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. (“HaluGen”), as well as to empower guests at Silo Wellness’ retreats to make informed decisions through better access to information about themselves.

Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the CSE with a consumer-facing platform for the sale of functional mushroom products, psilocybin mushroom production in Jamaica, and the facilitation of psychedelic wellness retreats in both Jamaica and Oregon that incorporate a variety of psychedelic-augmented therapies. The intention of the Agreement is for Silo Wellness to provide referral and marketing services for HaluGen’s Psychedelics Genetic Test, representing an opportunity to expand access and visibility for the test, which was launched in the US on June 6, 2021. Silo Wellness will receive compensation on each referral made to HaluGen.

The genetic test, a first of its kind, identifies specific DNA biomarkers in order to gauge the risk and potential of adverse reactions toward hallucinogenic drugs. The test provides users with personalized reports and actionable insights, delivered directly to one's smartphone, providing a convenient and safe means to better understand an individual's sensitivity to classical psychedelics and ketamine. The test also provides insights into the short- and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with the innovative team at Silo Wellness who are focused on providing legal access to professionally administered wellness retreats which integrate a variety of psychedelic therapies,” said Entheon Biomedical Chief Executive Officer Timothy Ko. “Increased visibility and access to the Psychedelics Genetic Test through Silo Wellness’ broad network furthers our commitment and ability to provide tools and knowledge to help individuals make informed decisions surrounding the consumption of psychedelics.”