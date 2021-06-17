Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) is Now Trading Under Symbol “CSC” on the TSX.V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading under the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading under the symbol "CSC" on the TXS.V.

The Company's board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following approval from the shareholders at the annual general and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. On June 15, 2021, the common shares of the Company commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name, "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp." and under its new trading symbol "CSC.V".

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the name change. As a result of the name change, the Company's common share CUSIP number is changed to 17291F108 and the ISIN is changed to CA17291F1080.

The Company will also be changing its trading symbol on the OTCQB and will inform the market once transitioned.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-se premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

