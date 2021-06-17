checkAd

Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) is Now Trading Under Symbol “CSC” on the TSX.V

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:45  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading under the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading under the symbol "CSC" on the TXS.V.

The Company wishes to remind investors and the market that Citizen Stash (formally Experion Holding Ltd.) is now trading under its new symbol "CSC" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company's board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following approval from the shareholders at the annual general and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. On June 15, 2021, the common shares of the Company commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name, "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp." and under its new trading symbol "CSC.V".

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the name change. As a result of the name change, the Company's common share CUSIP number is changed to 17291F108 and the ISIN is changed to CA17291F1080.

The Company will also be changing its trading symbol on the OTCQB and will inform the market once transitioned.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-se premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3
Citizen Stash Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) is Now Trading Under Symbol “CSC” on the TSX.V VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CORRECTION: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
31.05.21
Experion Reports on AGM Results