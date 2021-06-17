checkAd

Lucky Minerals Extends Wayka Alteration Zone 500 Meters to the South and Samples Up to 4.15 g/t Gold

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 14:45  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized zone in southern Ecuador.

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry.

Wayka - An Advanced Argillic Alteration Zone - Expanding and Remains Open

One of the key exploration tools when exploring a high sulfidation epithermal system is the identification of the higher temperature alteration minerals (generally identified as advanced argillic alteration zones). These advanced argillic alteration zones are usually comprised of mineralized breccias, areas of vuggy silica and feeder zones that carry gold mineralization.

Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Wayka. Terraspec analyses of rock samples taken from the southern zone of Wayka has outlined an area of advanced argillic alteration with outcrops of vuggy silica that measures approximately 800 meters by 1,000 meters and remains open to the south.

Within this newly explored area, a rock panel sample returned 4.15 g/t gold from a siliceous volcanic breccia. This work has extended the alteration zone to the south by approximately 500 meters. Please see the updated alteration and gold geochem map below.

To view a larger image of the geochem map please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Gold Geochem and Alteration Map

To date we have received a total of 51 assay results from ALS Chemex Labs for Wayka. The table below includes 29 chip panel samples not previously released with gold above 0.020 g/t.

To view a larger image of the table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Chip Panel Samples Above 0.020 g/t Gold

A total of 83 rock samples have recently been submitted for Terraspec analyses to determine the type of alteration minerals associated within this mineralized system. We expect these pending lab results to assist in identifying potential feeder zones.

As the geological work at Wayka continues, we anticipate our understanding of the mineralized system to improve as more detailed work is completed. At present, Wayka has been observed to remain open in all directions.

Seite 1 von 4
Lucky Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucky Minerals Extends Wayka Alteration Zone 500 Meters to the South and Samples Up to 4.15 g/t Gold VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CORRECTION: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...