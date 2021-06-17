Lucky Minerals Extends Wayka Alteration Zone 500 Meters to the South and Samples Up to 4.15 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) (' Lucky ' or the ' Company ') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized zone in southern Ecuador.

Wayka - An Advanced Argillic Alteration Zone - Expanding and Remains Open

One of the key exploration tools when exploring a high sulfidation epithermal system is the identification of the higher temperature alteration minerals (generally identified as advanced argillic alteration zones). These advanced argillic alteration zones are usually comprised of mineralized breccias, areas of vuggy silica and feeder zones that carry gold mineralization.

Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Wayka. Terraspec analyses of rock samples taken from the southern zone of Wayka has outlined an area of advanced argillic alteration with outcrops of vuggy silica that measures approximately 800 meters by 1,000 meters and remains open to the south.

Within this newly explored area, a rock panel sample returned 4.15 g/t gold from a siliceous volcanic breccia. This work has extended the alteration zone to the south by approximately 500 meters. Please see the updated alteration and gold geochem map below.

To view a larger image of the geochem map please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Gold Geochem and Alteration Map

To date we have received a total of 51 assay results from ALS Chemex Labs for Wayka. The table below includes 29 chip panel samples not previously released with gold above 0.020 g/t.

To view a larger image of the table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Chip Panel Samples Above 0.020 g/t Gold

A total of 83 rock samples have recently been submitted for Terraspec analyses to determine the type of alteration minerals associated within this mineralized system. We expect these pending lab results to assist in identifying potential feeder zones.

As the geological work at Wayka continues, we anticipate our understanding of the mineralized system to improve as more detailed work is completed. At present, Wayka has been observed to remain open in all directions.