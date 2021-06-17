Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR Of 9.1%

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital content creation are content creation software tools and service packages widely used for marketing and sales strategies. The digital content creation software is becoming a more crucial, if not essential part of digital media marketing sector owing to its advance dynamic tool set. Increasing demand for digitalized content from various business sectors is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global digital content creation market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digital content creation software applications majorly by marketing sector across the globe owing to various features offered by content creation software such as graphical representation, continuous imaging, and others is another major factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future. Growing demand for advanced digital content creation tools from various business sectors to attract large consumer base by enhanced marketing strategies are using these content creation tools, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Slack. A recent report from 360 Research Reports said that the global Digital Content Creation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16900 million by 2025, from USD 11920 million in 2019. Active tech companies in the market this week include HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

Another report from Market Research added that "Furthermore, increasing technological advancements and product enhancements to integrate hardware with software application to create digital content by manufacturers and software developers is expected to create significant opportunities in terms of business expansions for existing players as well as easy entrance for new players in the global market. On the basis of component type, the tools segment is expected to dominate in the global digital content creation market, owing to increasing adoption of digital content creation software in various business sectors across the globe. On the basis of content type, the graphical segment is expected to dominate in the global digital content creation market, owing to high utilization of graphical user interface feature offered by digital creation tools with cost-efficient benefit."