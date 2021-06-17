checkAd

DGAP-DD action press AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2021 / 14:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ulli Michel Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Ulli
Last name(s): Michel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Wrong name and position

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
action press AG

b) LEI
5299002Y37DNOIMBMX46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSNU7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.25 EUR 125000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.25 EUR 125000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69185  17.06.2021 




