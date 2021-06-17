

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2021 / 14:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Ulli Michel Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Ulli Last name(s): Michel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Wrong name and position

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

action press AG

b) LEI

5299002Y37DNOIMBMX46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2TSNU7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25 EUR 31250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.25 EUR 31250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

