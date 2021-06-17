checkAd

Dawn Global Announces the Launch of the Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 14:55  |  45   |   |   

Dawn Global announced the launch today of the Asian Growth Cubs exchange traded fund (ETF) listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Cubs is the first active thematic ETF to focus on public equities in emerging and frontier growth markets.

Cubs offers investors actively managed exposure to five large, fast growing markets - Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. These five economies have individually grown GDP faster than 6% a year in USD since 2000, Bangladesh and Vietnam have compounded GDP for 40 consecutive years including 20201. Yet these markets remain inaccessible to most foreign investors due to little or no ETF coverage or American Deposit Receipt listings.

“Most emerging market investors focus in Asia on China and India, yet there is a compelling long-term secular growth story in five Asian countries with a combined population of more than 860m people, expected to grow to one billion by 2035, and with attractive demographics. The average age is 28 in these markets with a burgeoning middle class and accelerating digital adoption,” said Maurits Pot, Founder and CEO of Dawn Global.

Dawn Global is re-inventing the conventional approach to emerging markets equities investing by positioning Cubs as an actively managed, content driven, thematically designed, regionally diversified ETF.

“The passive, index-driven emerging market ETF asset class is concentrated on six countries (the BRICs1 + Korea + Taiwan) overlooking the attractive and sizeable opportunity in the next generation of emerging and frontier growth markets. The index driven market-cap weighting approach risks skewing portfolio construction to current size, not future growth potential. Instead of grouping emerging markets into a single product, we intend to give investors the option of which specific markets they have exposure to, through regionally diversified products.”

Dawn Global believes active investment management is required to identify the most compelling growth companies in these less covered markets as well as to mitigate company and governance risk. The investment process involves top-down company screening and bottom-up company analysis to identify the most compelling investment opportunities. Cubs’ high conviction, diversified portfolio is reviewed quarterly and rebalanced twice a year, through equal weighting across all securities to mitigate single country and single company risk. The portfolio is geared towards tomorrow’s economy, with a bias towards Healthcare, Telecom Media Technology, Consumer Goods, and Financials.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dawn Global Announces the Launch of the Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) Dawn Global announced the launch today of the Asian Growth Cubs exchange traded fund (ETF) listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Cubs is the first active thematic ETF to focus on public equities in emerging and frontier growth markets. Cubs offers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels