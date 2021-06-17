checkAd

OMNIQ’s AI Machine Vision Systems to be Deployed at Foreign Defense Department Headquarters

  • Order received following thorough examination of omniQ’s Artificial Intelligence based Q Shield System
  • omniQ System outperformed and to replace existing competitor’s product
  • OMNIQ’s AI-based solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern and color recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making.
  • This is omniQ’s fifth announced win of AI based projects during the last 20 days

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received an order to deploy its Q Shield, AI-based machine vision solution at the headquarters of a foreign government defense department. OMNIQ System’s superior performance is replacing an existing competitor’s solution.

Q Shield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern and color recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Q Shield is founded on patented features like identification of make and color, combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

“This order is a vote of confidence from one of the most demanding authorities in the world, that selected omniQ to deploy Q Shield at the headquarters of its Government Defense Department,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “In this case, Q Shield special features like patented automated identification of a car’s color and make and its license plate recognition accuracy were thoroughly tested, including operation under severe environmental conditions and found superior and accurate. This reassurance of the quality and innovation of our solution follows a recent stream of agreements to deploy our AI based solutions at the Georgia State University, in the City of Watkinsville Georgia, in the Philadelphia International Airport and in a Multibillion dollar Medical Center. We are proud of Q Shield’s excellent performance for multiple reasons, including its satisfaction of our customer and in replacing an existing competitor’s product. We are honored to be selected with such a prestigious contract. This is not the first time where OMNIQ’s AI based Machine Vision solution outperformed the competition and we were called to replace existing competitor’s installments that did not match expected performance and caused losses due to poorer accuracy. We expect calls to replace competitor installments to continue.”

