Genasys Inc. Announces Zonehaven Launch in Alameda County, CA

"Our Zonehaven SaaS solutions provide essential emergency evacuation planning capabilities and resources that California and Western states need to better safeguard the public during longer, increasingly severe fire seasons, and other disasters," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "The Zonehaven platform provides access to real-time weather, traffic and fire information, and models traffic and fire spread scenarios to plan and execute evacuations successfully."

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced Alameda as the latest California county to launch the Company’s Zonehaven emergency evacuation software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. This week, Alameda County and Genasys’ Zonehaven finalized and released 1,076 evacuations zones for the county’s 1.7 million residents and initiated a "Know Your Zone" campaign. Under a multi-year contract, Genasys will provide planning, training, and resources to Alameda County first responders, public safety agencies, and cities to manage emergency evacuations and repopulations.

"Alameda County’s launch of the "Know Your Zone" campaign helps residents and businesses be better prepared for the next evacuation or emergency," said Zonehaven General Manager, Charlie Crocker. "Know Your Zone" will help residents record and review evacuation zone details and quickly map their path to safety during an emergency."

"We continue to see fires leave communities completely devastated throughout California," said Gregory J. Ahern, Alameda County Sheriff. "This campaign is designed to continue education around preparedness and what to do when an emergency impacts your zone. The Office of Emergency Services welcomes this collaborative effort between fire, law enforcement and Zonehaven to activate "Know Your Zone" in Alameda County."

View the Alameda County "Know Your Zone" public service announcement: vimeo.com/562993936/cd2c7fba74

Genasys’ Zonehaven services are trusted by more than 200 cities, 170 fire districts and 140 law enforcement agencies, with more than 3,300 evacuation zones covering 3.2 million people in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

View recent news coverage of Alameda County’s decision to implement Zonehaven evacuation software: sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/5648954-alameda-county-links-up-with-zonehaven-wildfire-evacuation-system/