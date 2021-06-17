checkAd

Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption

Conduent’s IT Team Recognized for its Planning and Execution to Service Clients Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mark Prout will be presented with The 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award on behalf of Conduent’s Information Technology team in its “Leading Through Digital Disruption” category.

Conduent was recognized for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, when its IT team enabled approximately 75% of the company’s 65,000 global associates to employ a work from home model through digital solutions in less than six weeks. Utilizing remote technology capabilities, the company supported its call center representatives, transaction processors, analysts, developers, testers, and a variety of business unit colleagues around the globe. Due to Conduent’s swift and successful approach, several clients added incremental transaction volume, taking advantage of the company’s ability to service additional work and provide stability in an uncertain time.

“I’m humbled and honored to represent our many Conduent technology and business associates who came together as a global team to make this transition seamless for our clients in a very challenging environment,” said Mark Prout, Chief Information Officer, Conduent. “This Stevie Award is well-deserved recognition for our thousands of hard working Conduent associates around the world who enable delivery of exceptional outcomes for our clients and their customers.”

While Conduent’s remote workforce serviced many of its global clients, this successful transition also meant that Americans in need received the critical government stimulus benefits they rely on such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Unemployment Insurance, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people."

