checkAd

LPL Financial Welcomes Curtis Barnard Financial Services and Riverfront Financial Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 14:50  |  78   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Alicia Curtis and Jyl Barnard of Curtis Barnard Financial Services and financial professional Chris Dearing and assistant Kari Snyder of Riverfront Financial Group and have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Collectively, they reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Mass Mutual.

The advisors are all longtime colleagues who have become a close-knit work family over the years. Curtis and Barnard have been friends since age 7, and they’ve known Dearing for about 25 years. They all share a riverfront office in Peoria, Ill., and often collaborate on client accounts. “There are a lot of synergies between our groups and we have several mutual clients because of our complimentary specialties and licenses,” said Dearing, who has nearly three decades of industry experience. The advisors take a holistic approach to each client’s financial situation, often working closely with attorneys and accountants to make sure the financial strategies are the right fit.

Seeking more freedom to operate in their clients’ best interests, the teams turned to LPL. “We wanted to be able to run our businesses our way, putting our clients’ needs first,” said Curtis, also an industry veteran with 25 years of experience. “Since LPL focuses its efforts on helping advisers be successful, and not on offering proprietary products, we have the freedom to do what we enjoy best—helping our clients work toward achieving the financial goals that are most important to them. We truly feel like we’re set up for success.”

Dearing echoed Curtis’s remarks, adding that LPL’s service, technology and value proposition were also big draws. He stated, “After thorough research and due diligence, we found that LPL’s integrated technology and extensive resources will enable us to provide a differentiated service experience for our clients. And really, that’s what matters most—putting our clients’ needs first.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Alicia, Jyl, Chris and Kari to the LPL family and look forward to supporting their independent practices for years to come. We understand that financial advisors want the freedom and flexibility to provide objective financial guidance to their clients. We share that sentiment, and will continue leveraging our scale to offer research, capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help address the evolving needs of America’s investors.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Welcomes Curtis Barnard Financial Services and Riverfront Financial Group CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Alicia Curtis and Jyl Barnard of Curtis Barnard Financial Services and financial professional Chris Dearing and assistant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus