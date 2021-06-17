LPL Financial Welcomes Curtis Barnard Financial Services and Riverfront Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Alicia Curtis and Jyl Barnard of Curtis Barnard Financial Services and financial professional Chris Dearing and assistant Kari Snyder of Riverfront Financial Group and have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Collectively, they reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Mass Mutual.



The advisors are all longtime colleagues who have become a close-knit work family over the years. Curtis and Barnard have been friends since age 7, and they’ve known Dearing for about 25 years. They all share a riverfront office in Peoria, Ill., and often collaborate on client accounts. “There are a lot of synergies between our groups and we have several mutual clients because of our complimentary specialties and licenses,” said Dearing, who has nearly three decades of industry experience. The advisors take a holistic approach to each client’s financial situation, often working closely with attorneys and accountants to make sure the financial strategies are the right fit.

Seeking more freedom to operate in their clients’ best interests, the teams turned to LPL. “We wanted to be able to run our businesses our way, putting our clients’ needs first,” said Curtis, also an industry veteran with 25 years of experience. “Since LPL focuses its efforts on helping advisers be successful, and not on offering proprietary products, we have the freedom to do what we enjoy best—helping our clients work toward achieving the financial goals that are most important to them. We truly feel like we’re set up for success.”

Dearing echoed Curtis’s remarks, adding that LPL’s service, technology and value proposition were also big draws. He stated, “After thorough research and due diligence, we found that LPL’s integrated technology and extensive resources will enable us to provide a differentiated service experience for our clients. And really, that’s what matters most—putting our clients’ needs first.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Alicia, Jyl, Chris and Kari to the LPL family and look forward to supporting their independent practices for years to come. We understand that financial advisors want the freedom and flexibility to provide objective financial guidance to their clients. We share that sentiment, and will continue leveraging our scale to offer research, capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help address the evolving needs of America’s investors.”