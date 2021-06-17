Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. In addition, ROTH Capital Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

DURHAM, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (the “Company" or "Novan") (NASDAQ: NOVN ) today announced the pricing of the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,636,364 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Novan. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being offered by Novan. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Novan has granted the underwriter of the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 545,454 additional shares of its common stock.

Novan intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with existing cash, to fund research and development program activities, including (i) preparing for and seeking regulatory approval of its product candidate SB206 as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum, (ii) planning for potential commercialization of SB206 and (iii) continuing research and development activities primarily related to its product candidate SB204 as a treatment for acne vulgaris, as well as for general corporate purposes.



The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-236583) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on April 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.