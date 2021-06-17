checkAd

A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Alf Torstensen, close associate to Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen, general counsel in Equinor ASA, has on 17 June 2021 sold 1,630 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 185.46 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

