Cyvatar Raises an Additional $9 Million in Series A Round
Cyvatar (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) today announced that
it has raised $9 million as part of its Series A financing to help scale and
serve its rapidly growing customer base and continue to drive the adoption of
its innovative cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS)
(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) model.
Escalating cybersecurity breaches and the need to address vulnerabilities across
systems, networks, and apps fuel the security services market, expected to reach
$193 billion by 2028. Additionally, the growth in hybrid and remote workers
coupled with unsecured and unpatched BYOD devices further underscores the need
for on-demand cybersecurity resources that include human talent, proven
processes, and best-of-breed technology delivered from a single intuitive
platform. Cyvatar has grown more than 200% since its debut in October.
ATX Venture Partners (https://www.atxventurepartners.com/) led the round with
additional participation from existing customer CORTEC (https://uscortec.com/)
and longtime Cyvatar investor Bill Wood Ventures
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-wood-1a620b93/) . Cyvatar closed a $3 million
seed round late last year, bringing the total amount raised over the last eight
months to $12 million.
"We've seen fundraising explode in the security space, in part as a result of
the raft of ransomware, email compromise, and phishing attacks that have made
people more aware of the problem and increased the need to fix it quickly and
effectively," said Chris Shonk, partner at ATX Venture Partners.
(https://www.atxventurepartners.com/#modal) "Cyvatar is an exciting addition to
our dynamic portfolio and a natural fit alongside our other rapidly growing
organizations. No other company we evaluated solves the problems of
cybersecurity like Cyvatar. With Cyvatar CSaaS
(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) , security becomes as
effortless as turning on the lights. There's no better value for customers."
Cyvatar CSaaS (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) offers security
in a box for organizations of any size and any level of cybersecurity
expertise--already more than 150 platform members have started the security
journey with Cyvatar. Its mature sales and marketing engine makes it easy for
new members to join and offers ongoing education and support for existing
customers to continuously remediate evolving threats, safeguard critical
systems, and boost compliance scores.
