checkAd

Cyvatar Raises an Additional $9 Million in Series A Round

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
17.06.2021, 15:15  |  41   |   |   

Irvine, Calif (ots) - --News Direct--

Cyvatar (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) today announced that
it has raised $9 million as part of its Series A financing to help scale and
serve its rapidly growing customer base and continue to drive the adoption of
its innovative cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS)
(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) model.

Escalating cybersecurity breaches and the need to address vulnerabilities across
systems, networks, and apps fuel the security services market, expected to reach
$193 billion by 2028. Additionally, the growth in hybrid and remote workers
coupled with unsecured and unpatched BYOD devices further underscores the need
for on-demand cybersecurity resources that include human talent, proven
processes, and best-of-breed technology delivered from a single intuitive
platform. Cyvatar has grown more than 200% since its debut in October.

ATX Venture Partners (https://www.atxventurepartners.com/) led the round with
additional participation from existing customer CORTEC (https://uscortec.com/)
and longtime Cyvatar investor Bill Wood Ventures
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-wood-1a620b93/) . Cyvatar closed a $3 million
seed round late last year, bringing the total amount raised over the last eight
months to $12 million.

"We've seen fundraising explode in the security space, in part as a result of
the raft of ransomware, email compromise, and phishing attacks that have made
people more aware of the problem and increased the need to fix it quickly and
effectively," said Chris Shonk, partner at ATX Venture Partners.
(https://www.atxventurepartners.com/#modal) "Cyvatar is an exciting addition to
our dynamic portfolio and a natural fit alongside our other rapidly growing
organizations. No other company we evaluated solves the problems of
cybersecurity like Cyvatar. With Cyvatar CSaaS
(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) , security becomes as
effortless as turning on the lights. There's no better value for customers."

Cyvatar CSaaS (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) offers security
in a box for organizations of any size and any level of cybersecurity
expertise--already more than 150 platform members have started the security
journey with Cyvatar. Its mature sales and marketing engine makes it easy for
new members to join and offers ongoing education and support for existing
customers to continuously remediate evolving threats, safeguard critical
systems, and boost compliance scores.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyvatar Raises an Additional $9 Million in Series A Round -News Direct- Cyvatar (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) today announced that it has raised $9 million as part of its Series A financing to help scale and serve its rapidly growing customer base and continue to drive the adoption of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
Texas Central unterzeichnet Vertrag mit Webuild als Entwicklungsleiter für historisches ...
Big Apple bereit für Rückkehr der Urlauber / New York hebt fast alle Beschränkungen ...
EANS-Adhoc: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg Aktiengesellschaft (BTV) - Umwandlung der ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Korrektur: Borealis AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG ...
BitePRO-Kleidung zielt darauf ab, Kontrolle und Einschränkung in der psychiatrischen ...
Vodafone Deutschland setzt im 5G-Kernnetz auf Ericsson (FOTO)
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) beschleunigt den Aufbau von ...
Nachhaltige und innovative Energiequellen der Zukunft / Sechste Projektrunde von "The ...
CAPEX.com Raises $21 Million in new funding round
Titel
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
Pressemitteilung des Bundesverbandes der Geldwäschebeauftragten (BVGB) zur Verabschiedung des ...
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
Minister Altmaier zu Besuch im Ford Impfzentrum in Saarlouis (FOTO)
Die Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft Grüner Fisher Investments und ihre Ansichten zu ETFs ...
Einsatz von Rezyklat: Schwarz Gruppe erweitert Ziele der Plastikstrategie REset Plastic
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21
SKODA wertet den OCTAVIA mit SPORTLINE-Version sowie Plug-in-Hybridantrieb für weitere ...
Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland erwirbt SUPER RTL vollständig
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Insolvenzen in Deutschland: Der Schein trügt, mehr Pleiten in der Pipeline
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:31 Uhr
Außenhandel der Schweiz mit Gold und Silber im Mai 2021
16:30 Uhr
Anti-Cloud-Politik: Förderprogramm "Digital Jetzt" schließt Digitalisierung teils aus / IP-basierte Telekommunikation und digitale Arbeitsplätze helfen in der Pandemie und für die Zukunft
16:30 Uhr
Northern Trust Surpasses $1 Trillion in Defined Contribution Assets Under Custody and Administration
16:28 Uhr
Aktien New York: Zinssorgen machen Dow zu schaffen
16:23 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delticom AG (deutsch)
16:23 Uhr
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercialize Rapid, Saliva-Based COVID-19 Antigen Testing Technology
16:21 Uhr
Schneller Weg zu BGH-Klärung in Zivilverfahren geplant
16:20 Uhr
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
16:20 Uhr
Geburt einer Ikone: Royal Caribbean beginnt mit dem Bau eines revolutionären Schiffes
16:19 Uhr
USA: Frühindikatoren steigen wie erwartet