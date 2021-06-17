Cyvatar Raises an Additional $9 Million in Series A Round

Irvine, Calif (ots) - --News Direct--



Cyvatar (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) today announced that

it has raised $9 million as part of its Series A financing to help scale and

serve its rapidly growing customer base and continue to drive the adoption of

its innovative cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS)

(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) model.



Escalating cybersecurity breaches and the need to address vulnerabilities across

systems, networks, and apps fuel the security services market, expected to reach

$193 billion by 2028. Additionally, the growth in hybrid and remote workers

coupled with unsecured and unpatched BYOD devices further underscores the need

for on-demand cybersecurity resources that include human talent, proven

processes, and best-of-breed technology delivered from a single intuitive

platform. Cyvatar has grown more than 200% since its debut in October.







additional participation from existing customer CORTEC (https://uscortec.com/)

and longtime Cyvatar investor Bill Wood Ventures

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-wood-1a620b93/) . Cyvatar closed a $3 million

seed round late last year, bringing the total amount raised over the last eight

months to $12 million.



"We've seen fundraising explode in the security space, in part as a result of

the raft of ransomware, email compromise, and phishing attacks that have made

people more aware of the problem and increased the need to fix it quickly and

effectively," said Chris Shonk, partner at

(https://www.atxventurepartners.com/#modal) "Cyvatar is an exciting addition to

our dynamic portfolio and a natural fit alongside our other rapidly growing

organizations. No other company we evaluated solves the problems of

cybersecurity like Cyvatar. With Cyvatar CSaaS

(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) , security becomes as

effortless as turning on the lights. There's no better value for customers."



Cyvatar CSaaS (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) offers security

in a box for organizations of any size and any level of cybersecurity

expertise--already more than 150 platform members have started the security

journey with Cyvatar. Its mature sales and marketing engine makes it easy for

new members to join and offers ongoing education and support for existing

customers to continuously remediate evolving threats, safeguard critical

systems, and boost compliance scores. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



ATX Venture Partners (https://www.atxventurepartners.com/) led the round withadditional participation from existing customer CORTEC (https://uscortec.com/)and longtime Cyvatar investor Bill Wood Ventures(https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-wood-1a620b93/) . Cyvatar closed a $3 millionseed round late last year, bringing the total amount raised over the last eightmonths to $12 million."We've seen fundraising explode in the security space, in part as a result ofthe raft of ransomware, email compromise, and phishing attacks that have madepeople more aware of the problem and increased the need to fix it quickly andeffectively," said Chris Shonk, partner at ATX Venture Partners.(https://www.atxventurepartners.com/#modal) "Cyvatar is an exciting addition toour dynamic portfolio and a natural fit alongside our other rapidly growingorganizations. No other company we evaluated solves the problems ofcybersecurity like Cyvatar. With Cyvatar CSaaS(https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) , security becomes aseffortless as turning on the lights. There's no better value for customers."Cyvatar CSaaS (https://go.cyvatar.ai/l/849113/2021-06-17/4k5w7) offers securityin a box for organizations of any size and any level of cybersecurityexpertise--already more than 150 platform members have started the securityjourney with Cyvatar. Its mature sales and marketing engine makes it easy fornew members to join and offers ongoing education and support for existingcustomers to continuously remediate evolving threats, safeguard criticalsystems, and boost compliance scores.