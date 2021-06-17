checkAd

AMN Highest Ranked Healthcare MSP in Global HRO Today Customer Satisfaction Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services to facilities across the nation, achieved the highest ranking for a healthcare Managed Services Program in the global HRO Today’s 2021 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Managed Service Programs (MSP).

AMN Healthcare MSP has consistently ranked as the top healthcare MSP in the annual HRO Today rankings. This year, AMN ranked second in Quality of Service Leaders and third among Managed Services Programs in all industries worldwide, a significant achievement for a US-based, healthcare-only provider.

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey of buyers.

"The entire AMN team worked extremely hard to provide the best service for hospitals and health systems during this most difficult year,” said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN. “We are honored by our client partnerships and proud of the high-quality ratings of our Managed Services Programs. Mostly, however, this award is testament to our amazing healthcare professionals, who accepted assignments, took risks, and saved lives to care for patients and help bring an end to this terrible pandemic.”

AMN Managed Services Programs partner with the nation’s leading health systems to increase efficiency, drive overall value, and improve the patient experience. AMN MSPs provide one central point of contact to help healthcare organizations solve all their workforce challenges. AMN delivers the nation's largest network of healthcare professionals and non-clinical staff, supported by the healthcare industry’s most advanced sourcing and recruitment strategies and most comprehensive range of workforce solutions technologies.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

