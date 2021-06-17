checkAd

Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ) securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until July 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Skillz class action lawsuit, Jedrzejczyk v. Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-03450 (N.D. Cal.), which is assigned to Richard G. Seeborg.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Skillz securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Skillz class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Skillz class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Skillz class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Skillz action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Skillz class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Skillz class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Skillz class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than July 7, 2021.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“FEAC”) was formed as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in early January 2020. Within eight months, FEAC secured $158 million in private placement commitments in connection with a business combination between FEAC and its target – Skillz. FEAC and Skillz finalized their merger, valuing Skillz at $3.5 billion, on December 16, 2020.

The Skillz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants issued materially misleading statements and omissions including representations relating to certain of Skillz’s business operations, performance metrics, and ultimate valuation, including, among others: (i) Skillz’s ability to attract new end-users, (ii) future profitability, (iii) the shrinking popularity of Skillz’s hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and (iv) Skillz’s valuation. The Skillz class action lawsuit also alleges that one of Skillz’s objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that Skillz was valued at $3.5 billion, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, Skillz allegedly failed to inform investors that downloads of games accounting for a majority share of Skillz’s revenue had been declining since at least November 2020.

Seite 1 von 2


Skillz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Aus Flying Eagle Spac wurde Skillz.inc
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ) securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until July 7, 2021 to seek appointment as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Ignoriere Dogecoin – diese 3 einzigartigen Aktien sind unendlich bessere Käufe
03.06.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit
20.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)
20.05.21
SKLZ Shareholder Notification: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Skillz Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.05.21
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SKLZ, FEAC
19.05.21
Diese 3 Unternehmen haben gerade Traumzahlen gemeldet, aber ihre Aktien sind trotzdem gefallen
18.05.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)