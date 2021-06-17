Robotic Assistance Devices Signs L&P Global Security as a New Dealer with Initial Unit Commitment

L&P Global Security is a premier security guard services company in Texas. The company boasts a skilled and highly trained commercial and business security staff, unarmed and armed security guards, patrol security, and executive security. Under this agreement, L&P Global Security will represent all RAD stationary and mobile security robot solutions.

“We have been following RAD for years, and it’s now time to bring them on as a solution provider,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Partner at L&P Global Security. The company’s client base includes top-tier big-box retailers, warehousing and distribution centers, and Class A facility operators. “Our customers have been increasingly interested in ways to automate and modernize their security profile that reduces costs, and we’re confident that with RAD we can deliver on these requirements.”

“We are thrilled to welcome L&P Global Security to the RAD dealer network,” said Jordan Lippel, CPP, RAD’s Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. “Prashant and the team at L&P Global have been pursuing us for a while, and it’s gratifying to know that forward-thinking end-users can help RAD pull a new dealer in.” Lippel confirmed that L&P Global will be deploying their first unit, a ROSA, at a large retailer in north Texas.

Kumar also commented, “Our clients know us for our proprietary software that helps predict when and where security breaches may occur. Our plan is to integrate the data and analytics fed from the RAD devices into our software resulting in an even more robust, data-driven security solution.”

“RAD is excited to have L&P Global Security onboard as an authorized dealer,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD. “They’ve got an impressive and aggressive team, plus an extraordinary client base. We expect to see quick results considering the appetite from their end-users to deploy cost saving, autonomous devices,” Reinharz added.

“It’s feasible that we could deploy hundreds of RAD devices across Texas in the coming months,” Kumar added. Reinharz also indicated that in light of the current hiring, staffing and retention issues facing their security guarding dealers and end-users, many companies are investigating alternatives that will perform the functions and tasks of traditional security personnel. CNN recently reported that many security firms are offering bonuses up to $3,000 to new guards in an attempt to satisfy demand from clients as businesses reopen nationwide. “Market conditions, the need to cut costs, and the hunger for innovation are driving numerous companies to RAD,” Reinharz concluded.