NTT DOCOMO Interoperability Testing Completed with Sierra Wireless 5G Modules for Use on Their Network in Japan

With this testing complete, EM9190 and EM9191 customers can commercially deploy networking devices, computing devices and other connected products on NTT DOCOMO’s high speed 5G network for live video streaming, video security, high-definition cloud-based video gaming, extended reality (XR), robotics and other next generation IoT applications.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules have completed interoperability testing (IOT) with NTT DOCOMO on their 5G network in Japan.

“The completion of this interoperability testing further demonstrates that when it comes to bringing 5G to the IoT, Sierra Wireless is leading the way,” says Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “NTT DOCOMO has leading-edge 5G technology and Japan is one of the fastest growing 5G markets in the world. When you combine this with the EM9190 and EM9191 modules’ industry-leading performance, robust security and industrial-grade design, along with Sierra Wireless’ decades of IoT experience and global presence, the answer to the question of which IoT solutions provider you should partner with as you map out your 5G future becomes clear – it’s Sierra Wireless.”

Transforming IoT with 5G

5G’s higher data speeds, lower latency and higher device capacity are set to transform the IoT market, enabling OEMs, advanced electronic and other industrial companies to support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable, low-latency communication, and massive machine-type communication use cases that simply were not possible without 5G.

5G’s ability to support these new use cases is why in a recent report, McKinsey and Company state, “As new use cases gain traction, it is expected that B2B 5G IoT unit sales will soar… in the B2B sphere, we expect total revenue for 5G IoT modules to increase from about USD 180 million in 2022 to almost USD 10 billion by 2030.”

Modules Designed for Easy Integration, Private Networks, Global Connectivity

Based on the industry-standard M.2 form factor, the EM9190 and EM9191 modules are an industrial-grade module that enable OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate secure 5G connectivity into their products.

The EM9190 and EM9191 also include an embedded SIM (eSIM) based on GSMA’s embedded SIM specification, eUICC. This eSIM makes it easier for customers to switch networks anytime using carrier-specific profiles, for added IoT product deployment simplicity and flexibility.