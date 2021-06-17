Sierra Wireless Advances 5G with Certification of its 5G Module and MG90 5G Router on T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 5G New Radio (NR) embedded module was certified in January, and the MG90 5G - world’s first multi-network 5G vehicle router was certified in February, to operate on T-Mobile’s 5G network – the largest, fastest, and most reliable in the United States.

“These certifications further demonstrate that when it comes to bringing 5G to the IoT, Sierra Wireless is leading the way,” says Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “When you combine T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network with the EM9190 and MG90 5G’s industry-leading performance, robust security and industrial-grade design, along with Sierra Wireless’ decades of IoT experience and global presence, the answer to the question of which IoT solutions provider you should partner with as you map out your 5G future becomes clear – it’s Sierra Wireless.”

Transforming IoT with 5G

5G’s higher data speeds, lower latency and higher device capacity are set to transform the IoT market, enabling OEMs, advanced electronic and other industrial companies to support enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable, low-latency communication, and massive machine-type communication use cases that simply were not possible without 5G.

5G’s ability to support these new use cases is why in a recent report, McKinsey and Company state, “As new use cases gain traction, it is expected that B2B 5G IoT unit sales will soar… in the B2B sphere, we expect total revenue for 5G IoT modules to increase from about USD 180 million in 2022 to almost USD 10 billion by 2030.”

Module Designed for Easy Integration, Private Networks, Global Connectivity

Based on the industry-standard M.2 form factor, the EM9190 is an industrial-grade module that enables OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate secure 5G connectivity into their products. Part of Sierra Wireless’ EM Series of modules, the EM9190 has been designed to connect to 5G networks around the world and also includes an embedded SIM (eSIM) based on GSMA’s embedded SIM specification, eUICC. This eSIM makes it easier for customers to switch networks anytime using carrier-specific profiles, for added IoT product deployment simplicity and flexibility.