checkAd

Alkaline88 Boosts East Coast Capacity to Meet Surging Sales Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:15  |  30   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that two of its leading suppliers have expanded their capacity by opening east coast facilities. The Company’s exclusive arrangements with these manufacturers will alleviate raw material concerns during its east coast expansion. In addition, the Company expects to add three new strategically located co-packers prior to the end of the third quarter to meet anticipated demand.

“As we position ourselves for continued growth, we continue to deploy assets that allow our production to exceed increased demand for Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “While much of the industry finds itself squeezed with raw material demands and capacity constraints, we’ve never been stronger. Our foresight to find multiple domestic sources for our raw materials paid dividends last year. Over the last six months, two of our west coast providers have opened operating facilities on the east coast.”

“Demand is so strong that we are already in discussion with both manufacturers to double east coast capacity over the next six to twelve months,” continued Mr. Wright. “With the additional capacity we can stay even further ahead of the sales surge that we’ve seen as a result of organic growth and new clients. This is an ideal time to expand as we gear up for our national marketing campaign later this year.”

The two manufacturing plants will focus exclusively on the Alkaline88 brand, providing the bottles and handles used in the Company’s one (1) gallon to their co-packers in the eastern part of the country. Mr. Wright stated that the Company has strategically increased the availability of raw components in order to match the production capacity of their eastern co-packers, noting that there are plans for more bottlers to come online before the end of the calendar year.

“Unit increase is not the only benefit of this new development,” added Mr. Wright. “The strategic location of these manufacturers will also help us reduce our carbon footprint as we continue to reduce the distance between our components, our bottlers, and the consumers.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

Seite 1 von 4
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkaline88 Boosts East Coast Capacity to Meet Surging Sales Demand The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that two of its leading suppliers have expanded their capacity by opening east coast facilities. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
The Alkaline Water Company set to join Russell Microcap Index
26.05.21
The Alkaline Water Company Extends International Reach with Distributor TraFon Group