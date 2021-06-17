Alkaline88 Boosts East Coast Capacity to Meet Surging Sales Demand

“As we position ourselves for continued growth, we continue to deploy assets that allow our production to exceed increased demand for Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “While much of the industry finds itself squeezed with raw material demands and capacity constraints, we’ve never been stronger. Our foresight to find multiple domestic sources for our raw materials paid dividends last year. Over the last six months, two of our west coast providers have opened operating facilities on the east coast.”

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that two of its leading suppliers have expanded their capacity by opening east coast facilities. The Company’s exclusive arrangements with these manufacturers will alleviate raw material concerns during its east coast expansion. In addition, the Company expects to add three new strategically located co-packers prior to the end of the third quarter to meet anticipated demand.

“Demand is so strong that we are already in discussion with both manufacturers to double east coast capacity over the next six to twelve months,” continued Mr. Wright. “With the additional capacity we can stay even further ahead of the sales surge that we’ve seen as a result of organic growth and new clients. This is an ideal time to expand as we gear up for our national marketing campaign later this year.”

The two manufacturing plants will focus exclusively on the Alkaline88 brand, providing the bottles and handles used in the Company’s one (1) gallon to their co-packers in the eastern part of the country. Mr. Wright stated that the Company has strategically increased the availability of raw components in order to match the production capacity of their eastern co-packers, noting that there are plans for more bottlers to come online before the end of the calendar year.

“Unit increase is not the only benefit of this new development,” added Mr. Wright. “The strategic location of these manufacturers will also help us reduce our carbon footprint as we continue to reduce the distance between our components, our bottlers, and the consumers.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.