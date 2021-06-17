checkAd

ZoomInfo Partners with Beyond Codes to Provide Best-In-Class Intelligence to India and East Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Beyond Codes, Inc., a leading B2B demand generation company serving customers in India and globally. This new strategic partnership provides companies in India, as well as other countries in Asia, with direct and unprecedented access to ZoomInfo’s leading sales intelligence platform.

Beyond Codes becomes the exclusive authorized seller of ZoomInfo’s sales intelligence products for India and Asia. As Indian and Asian technology companies continue to make significant impacts globally, they will be able to deliver their products to even more customers by using their ZoomInfo subscriptions to locate new prospects worldwide.

“We’re excited to partner with Beyond Codes to make the ZoomInfo platform available to businesses in India and Asia,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO. “Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to effectively locate and connect with their ideal customers. This partnership opens the door for these businesses to harness a reliable source for best-in-class sales intelligence.”

Beyond Codes is ZoomInfo’s first international Solution Partner under the new ZoomInfo Partner Program, which debuted in March. The program helps companies supercharge their go-to-market motions by enabling partners to build custom engagements with the ZoomInfo platform to help them generate new revenue and grow their businesses. Solution Partners help other businesses increase their network by connecting them with other customers, industry influencers, integrators, sales and marketing consultants, and other organizations.

“ZoomInfo is the world’s most reputed intelligence platform for sales teams,” said Gaurav Kumar, Beyond Codes’ Founder and CEO. “Our partnership will offer more opportunities for businesses in India and across Asia to make more informed data-driven decisions. Together, ZoomInfo and Beyond Codes will help companies increase their pipelines, win more business, and ensure revenue growth.”

For more information, visit the ZoomInfo and Beyond Codes landing page.

About Beyond Codes

Beyond Codes is a leading demand generation organization that helps businesses connect with relevant prospects through appointment setting and research-driven contact development programs for leading IT, ITeS, and product companies in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Canada, and Asia-Pacific. With experience in appointment setting and lead nurturing campaigns that spans across industries, Beyond Codes has capabilities in next-generation offerings like machine learning, digital transformation, analytics, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.beyondcodes.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Wertpapier


