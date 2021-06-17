checkAd

Weta Digital Partners With Autodesk to Offer Next Generation Creative Cloud Production Pipeline

Weta Digital, one of the world’s premiere visual effects studios, has partnered with global media and entertainment software provider, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), to launch WetaM - a ground breaking product offering that provides tools designed and developed by Weta Digital, fully embedded in Autodesk Maya. Weta Digital has won 13 Academy Sci-tech Awards for its tools that helped artists produce some of the most successful film and TV series in the world, including “The Lord of the Rings,” “Avatar,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Planet of the Apes,” to name a few. Weta intends to rollout WetaM as a private beta in Q4.

Planet of the Apes Copyright: 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

WetaM productizes Weta’s unique set of proprietary VFX tools for artists built on Maya’s open API, and will be commercialized by Weta Digital as a subscription cloud service. For the first time, artists from around the world will have access to one complete—from stage to screen—cloud based pipeline. The launch of WetaM marks the first product launch under a newly formed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) division within Weta Digital. This new business arm is an integral part of Weta’s expansion strategy to offer professional and prosumer tools to artists across the global entertainment industry.

“WetaM is the first step in the democratization of VFX and animation production. Weta Digital brings together the most creative minds in the world and has been a pioneering innovator in the visual effects and entertainment industry for decades,” said Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Weta Digital. “WetaM is a transformational move that will raise the bar for global creative production, redefining the industry in the process. At its core, this partnership with Autodesk will extend the reach of the Weta magic, making it more accessible for artists in pursuit of creating amazing characters and worlds across film and television.”

“We are longtime fans of Weta’s remarkable visual effects achievements, and they are constantly breaking new ground building immersive, imaginary worlds and unbelievably real and engaging digital characters,” said Diana Colella, senior vice president, Entertainment & Media Solutions, Autodesk. “The debut of WetaM is a gamechanger as it opens up years of Weta’s dedicated animation and VFX R&D resources to all creatives. It is exciting to be working with Weta to bring their magic to Maya artists, offering them powerful new effects tools and time-saving automation capabilities.”

As a leader in VFX and animation for the last three decades, Weta Digital’s DNA is rooted in technological innovation, unmatched artistic talent and exceptional visual style. Brought to life through the partnership with Autodesk, WetaM shares this DNA and gives artists, everywhere, access to the unique visual design and pipeline efficiency tools that have driven Weta Digital’s Academy Award-winning success.

ABOUT WETA DIGITAL

Weta Digital is the standard-bearer for creativity and innovation in visual effects and animation, attracting talent, partners, and clients that seek to push what is possible in pursuit of their artistic vision. Weta’s proprietary pipeline continues to evolve and provide artists with the tools they need to create their best work. Based in Wellington, New Zealand, Weta Digital is the largest single-site VFX studio in the world drawing artists from over 40 countries. They are some of the most creative and ambitious artists, engineers, and executives in entertainment and their work has earned six visual effects Academy Awards, ten Academy Sci-Tech Awards and six visual effects BAFTA Awards in addition to the 34 Visual Effects Society Awards awarded to them by their peers. Ground-breaking, performance-driven animated characters from Gollum to Caesar, and worlds from Middle-earth to Pandora, are regarded as some of the best visual effects ever to appear on screen.

Weta Digital: www.wetafx.co.nz
Follow: @weta_digital

ABOUT AUTODESK

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information, visit www.autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Weta Digital Partners With Autodesk to Offer Next Generation Creative Cloud Production Pipeline Weta Digital, one of the world’s premiere visual effects studios, has partnered with global media and entertainment software provider, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), to launch WetaM - a ground breaking product offering that provides tools designed …

