iSun, Inc. Selected to Provide Its Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions Across America

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a purpose-driven, leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced today that it has been selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks. iSun will design and deploy several and grid-tied and off-grid solar powered electric-vehicle charging stations across America.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very proud that the iSun ROAM off-grid solution and the iSun PALM grid-tied system have been selected through a competitive bid process by such an esteemed group of e-mobility infrastructure partners. We look forward to growing these new relationships and to supporting the transition from dirty energy to clean energy across America. These recent wins also demonstrate the accretive value of the iSun Energy LLC acquisition in January 2021. We believe the iSun systems are the most advanced and reliable solar EV charging solutions in the world, due to the system scalability and modular design, on- or off-grid capability, high-quality aircraft grade aluminum materials, and intelligent software. iSun wants to create the best experience with reliable charging solutions, so electric vehicle drivers can go anywhere and do anything in their EVs.”