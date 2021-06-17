checkAd

iSun, Inc. Selected to Provide Its Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions Across America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a purpose-driven, leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced today that it has been selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks. iSun will design and deploy several and grid-tied and off-grid solar powered electric-vehicle charging stations across America.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very proud that the iSun ROAM off-grid solution and the iSun PALM grid-tied system have been selected through a competitive bid process by such an esteemed group of e-mobility infrastructure partners. We look forward to growing these new relationships and to supporting the transition from dirty energy to clean energy across America. These recent wins also demonstrate the accretive value of the iSun Energy LLC acquisition in January 2021. We believe the iSun systems are the most advanced and reliable solar EV charging solutions in the world, due to the system scalability and modular design, on- or off-grid capability, high-quality aircraft grade aluminum materials, and intelligent software. iSun wants to create the best experience with reliable charging solutions, so electric vehicle drivers can go anywhere and do anything in their EVs.”

iSun platform unique qualities include:

  • Off-grid or grid-tied configuration flexibility
  • Easy installation with minimal site disruption
  • High-quality aircraft grade structure, rustproof protection
  • Intelligent iSunOS operating system to monitor/manage the battery, EV chargers and solar power produced
  • Ground-level energy storage for ease of maintenance and installation
  • Emergency power outlets for mobile phone or other electronics
  • Modular and scalable to any size

ABOUT iSun

Headquartered in Burlington, VT, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation, and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging to large utility renewable energy solutions. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 400 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 76,000 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) iSun’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

iSun Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iSun, Inc. Selected to Provide Its Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions Across America iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a purpose-driven, leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced today that it has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
iSun, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index After Its Successful deSPAC
03.06.21
iSun, Inc. Appoints Former Head of Adani Solar USA, Daniel Dus, to Position of President of Utility-Scale Division, Expanding Its Presence in Under-Served $69 Billion Market
02.06.21
Andy Matthy Joins iSun, Inc’s Independent Board of Directors
24.05.21
iSun Reports First Quarter 2021 Results