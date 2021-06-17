TCL Launches Roku TV Models in the UK

Today, TCL Electronics (1070.HK) and Roku, Inc. announced that they will be launching TCL Roku TV models in the UK. TCL Roku TV models will be available in both HD and 4K UHD resolution, in sizes ranging from 32” to 65”, offering consumers a great smart TV experience at home.

TCL Roku TV (Photo: Business Wire)

The TVs will be available online at currys.co.uk. UK consumers can register their interest now at Currys.co.uk and receive a £20 discount voucher code.

Both the 4K UHD (RP620K) and HD (RS520K) models support HDR Pro which uses Dynamic Colour Enhancement through 3D LUT technology to deliver vivid colours for all signal types including HDR10, HLG and SDR. Both series also feature Freeview Play and an integrated Freeview tuner, enabling consumers to enjoy live and on-demand TV.

The RP620K series offers enhanced picture quality thanks to the 4K UHD resolution and advanced UHD upscaling for entertainment of a lower resolution. For movie and streaming content, the RP620K series supports Dolby Vision, which preserves and delivers entertainment in all its intended glory.

Bernie Chen, TCL’s UK Country Manager said: “I am thrilled to be launching TCL Roku TVs in the UK. The combination of our affordable premium TVs with Roku’s operating system, offers consumers excellent picture quality and ease of use, alongside a huge variety of features and streaming channels. I am confident that this partnership will help us maintain our strong UK sales growth and increase our market share.”

TCL Roku TV models come with Roku’s operating system built-in, offering consumers automatic updates, a customisable home screen, thousands of free and paid streaming channels and advanced features like fast and easy search across top channels with results ranked by price, and private listening through the free Roku mobile app. Control TCL Roku TV models by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac. TCL Roku TV models also support HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.