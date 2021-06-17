Capricor Therapeutics to Present Findings from HOPE-2 Open-Label Extension Study at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference

Patients who completed the 1-year follow-up in the HOPE-2 clinical trial were eligible to receive CAP-1002 in the open label study. All patients were off CAP-1002 infusions for at least 9 months prior to the initiation of the open-label study where CAP-1002 is being delivered on a quarterly basis to both active and placebo patients who comprised the HOPE-2 cohort.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (“Capricor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today that Capricor CEO, Linda Marbán, Ph.D., will provide an update on recent findings after a preliminary review of the Company’s ongoing open-label extension study of the Phase II HOPE-2 trial with lead asset, CAP-1002, at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference .

Dr. Marbán’s panel, titled “ In the Pipeline: Protecting the Muscle ,” will take place on Wednesday, June 23, at 6:41 to 7:40 p.m. ET and discuss therapies that aim to protect patients’ muscles by decreasing the breakdown of mature muscle cells and increasing muscle strength. The panel will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session, and Capricor invites all investors, families and patients to participate via PPMD’s live-streaming link .

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a devastating genetic disorder that causes muscle degeneration and leads to death, generally before the age of 30, most commonly from heart failure. It occurs in one in every 3,600 live male births across all races, cultures and countries. Duchenne muscular dystrophy afflicts approximately 200,000 boys and young men around the world. Treatment options are limited, and there is no cure. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company website for archived webcasts and investor materials, available at http://capricor.com/news/events .

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes loaded with nucleic acids, including mRNA, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com , and follow the Company on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .