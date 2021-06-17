checkAd

Intrado Life & Safety to Host 2nd Annual Virtual Public Safety Event 911 Live | The Frontline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Event to be held June 29, 2021, featuring live panel discussions, real world experiences, and interactive Q&A with eminent leaders in the public safety industry

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, will host a live one-day virtual event for the public safety community that will explore the emerging technologies and trends impacting the future of emergency communications. This event is free to anyone interested in public safety.

911 Live | The Frontline will convene a variety of stakeholders, thought leaders and professionals within the public safety and emergency communications community. The event will consist of four sessions with topics spanning the impact of Smart Cities on 911, public safety’s transition to cloud-based technologies, opportunities to better leverage geographic information systems (“GIS”), and how to unlock the potential of non-voice emergency services.

The live virtual event will be broadcast using Intrado Studio, allowing attendees to engage in expert-led, interactive sessions with live Q&A. Sessions include:

  • Leveraging Smart City Data to Deliver Safer Outcomes – Join the discussion to learn how critical emergency preparedness data can be aggregated to provide greater situational awareness to better deliver life-saving results.
  • Cloud-Based Call Handling: Is the Market Ready? Are You Ready? – Learn how to overcome common public safety technology challenges with Software as a Service (SaaS) call handling options to optimize resources, deliver lower operational costs, and facilitate efficient deployment of new features, functions, and channels.
  • Next Generation 911 Puts GIS on the Map – Understand specific uses, new opportunities, and the critical role GIS plays in 911 through real-world experiences.
  • Exploring the Potential of Non-Voice Emergency Services – Experts describe the potential text and video-based calling offer for emergency services and how this will progress the future of public safety communication.

“We owe it to our citizens to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible to ensure public safety. With ever-evolving technology and the critical role our telecommunicators and first responders play in society, 911 Live will explore how we can impact public safety today as well as tomorrow,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “We will be talking about a variety of perspectives and will explore forward-looking technology connections plus best practices for tried and tested solutions, offering topics for anyone interested in public safety.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:


Register today to reserve your virtual seat at: intrado.com/911-live-2021.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Life & Safety to Host 2nd Annual Virtual Public Safety Event 911 Live | The Frontline Event to be held June 29, 2021, featuring live panel discussions, real world experiences, and interactive Q&A with eminent leaders in the public safety industryISLANDIA, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus