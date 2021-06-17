checkAd

Del Taco Adds Third Ohio Restaurant in Whitehall

17.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Leading Mexican chain continues expansion in Columbus area

WHITEHALL, Ohio, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest Ohio location at 4720 Main Street East in Whitehall. As the franchisee’s third Ohio location, it joins the recently opened Bellefontaine and Circleville restaurants in serving the Columbus suburbs.

“We are thrilled to have expanded Del Taco’s footprint in the Columbus area by fifty-percent in less than a year,” said Brandi Joseph, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “We've already experienced such a warm welcome through our first two locations and look forward to serving the Whitehall community.”

With late-night service through the drive-thru, delivery and in-app ordering, the new Whitehall restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Whitehall can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Those in the Columbus metro area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round, and now have the opportunity to taste the varied repertoire of its expanded sauces on its Crispy Chicken menu items. For a limited time, guests can enjoy Honey Mango, Ranch, Honey Chipotle BBQ or Habanero sauce on an array Crispy Chicken Taco and Burrito items. Chocodays Shakes, in flavors including OREO Cookie Horchata and Mexican Chocolate, will also be available throughout the summer.

The company also delivers incredible value with its Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu* featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. Hamburgers and Crinkle Cut fries, along with a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items round out the restaurant’s best-in-class variety.

For those interested in joining the Whitehall Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit  www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Tara Woodall
Allison + Partners
deltaco@allisonpr.com
619-342-9386





