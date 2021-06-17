Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Assignment of CAS Registry Numbers and Trademarks in EU and UK for Proprietary Hy-IQ Water

The ability to list Hy-IQ on a product label will focus the company’s intellectual property directly where it matters. Aphex’s recent trademarks in the EU and the UK will further underpin the use of Hy-IQ Water with recognition throughout most of Europe.

PITTSFORD, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. ( OTCPK: SNST ) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ Water, announced today that the Company has been assigned two CAS Registry Numbers for its proprietary Hy-IQ Water. The Company also recently received trademarks for several products that utilize the power of Hy-IQ Water in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK).

"As we continue to work toward FDA, USDA and EPA approvals of Hy-IQ Water, the assignment of specific CAS Numbers puts us one step closer to achieving those goals,” said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. “Additionally, as we look to the global market, our trademarks in the UK and the EU make it clear that what we have created is globally unique and holds the ability to revolutionize the entire world’s sanitization standards.”

The Company is currently in the multi-step process of gaining several federal approvals with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Specifically, approval from the FDA would make Aphex the manufacturer of the only FDA-approved hand sanitizer.

Hy-IQ Water is the Company’s proprietary, nontoxic, nonflammable, and alcohol-free active ingredient. The ingredient is highly versatile and has been proven effective in independent laboratory testing against an extensive list of pathogens, including human coronavirus, swine flu, E. coli, influenza, Candida auris, Candida albicans and MRSA.

If you are a distributor or company interested in using or offering Aphex's sanitization products to your customers, please learn more at https://aphexus.com/about/ or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at mwasho@aphexus.com.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

