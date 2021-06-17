checkAd

National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 51st Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:04  |  29   |   |   

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a 2.2% increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 44.5 cents per share as approved in June 2020 to 45.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.82 per share. National Fuel has paid dividends for 119 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 51 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The Company has approximately 91.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com. 

CONTACT: Analyst Contact: Kenneth Webster | 716-857-7067 
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 51st Consecutive Year WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a 2.2% increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus