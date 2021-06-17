checkAd

Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors resolved on share-based incentive plan

TAALERI PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                 17 JUNE 2021 AT 16:10 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc’s Board of Directors resolved on share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has resolved on a new share-based incentive plan directed to the Group key employees. The purpose of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and plan participants for increasing the value of Taaleri in the long-term, as well as to retain the participants in the Group and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning and accumulating shares in the company. The incentive plan offers the participants a possibility to earn reward based on achievement of the targets set for the performance period. If a participant’s employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment, as a rule, no reward is paid.

The key employee performance share plan 2021—2025 includes 3 performance periods: calendar years 2021–2023, 2022–2024 and 2023–2025. The Board of Directors resolves on the plan’s performance criteria and targets to be set for each performance criterion at the beginning of each performance period.

During the performance period 2021–2023, the reward of the plan is based on the total shareholder return of the Taaleri Plc share (TSR).

The potential reward earned from the performance period 2021–2023 is paid partly in the company shares and partly in cash after the end of the performance period in spring 2024. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee.

A key employee must hold the net number of shares paid from the plan, until their share ownership in the company in total corresponds to the value of their gross annual salary. This number of shares must be held as long as the employment or service in a company belonging to the Taaleri Group continues.

The gross rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2021–2023 correspond to the value of approximately 185,000 Taaleri Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash.

Approximately 10 key employees belong to the target group of the plan during the performance period 2021–2023, including members of the Executive Management Team.


Taaleri Plc
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
CEO Robin Lindahl, +358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 1.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


 

 





