Google Selects 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors to Launch First Tau VM Instance

AMD EPYC processors enable Google Cloud to provide customers with industry leading performance and price-performance for scale-out workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Google Cloud today announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors. According to Google Cloud, the T2D instance offers 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads1.

The Tau VM family provides customers with a leading combination of performance, price, and easy integration. The T2D instances, using the leadership performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, excels at workloads including web servers, containerized microservices, data logging-processing, large scale Java applications and more.

“At Google Cloud, our customers’ compute needs are evolving,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By collaborating with AMD, Google Cloud customers can now leverage amazing performance for scale-out applications, with great price-performance, all without compromising x86 compatibility.”

“We designed 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to meet the growing demand from cloud and enterprise customers for high-performance, cost-effective solutions with optimal TCO,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “We work closely with Google Cloud and are proud they selected AMD to exclusively power the new Tau VM T2D instance which provides customers with powerful new options to run their most demanding scale-out workloads.”

The industry-leading2 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors allow Google Cloud customers to seamlessly integrate workloads with their existing x86 ecosystems, enabling applications and frameworks to work with the T2D instances. The new instances are offered in eight different predefined VM shapes, with up to 60 vCPUs per VM, and up to 4GB of memory per vCPU, making this technology ideal for scale-out workloads.

AMD EPYC processors power numerous instances at Google Cloud that support workloads including compute optimized, general purpose, high-performance and confidential computing. These instances are used by well-known cloud-native companies, spanning multiple industries, providing high-performance cloud instances for their workloads.

T2D instances will be available in Q3 and customers can sign up for a preview here.

Supporting Resources

1 https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/compute/google-cloud-introduces ...
2 MLN-016A: Results as of 04/14/2021 using SPECrate 2017_int_base. The AMD EPYC 7763 scored 839, http://www.spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2021q1/cpu2017-20210219-24936.h ... which is higher than all other 2P scores published on the SPEC website. SPEC, SPECrate and SPEC CPU are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. 

