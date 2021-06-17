checkAd

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Successful Closing of its Fully Subscribed Regulation A Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Anaheim, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, announced today that its Regulation A Offering (“the Offering”) qualified by the SEC on September 9, 2020 has been fully subscribed for the maximum offering amount and accordingly has been closed.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, “We are pleased to announce that based on the very strong participation in our Offering, we have successfully closed out the Offering after reaching the maximum offering amount. Early in the process, the Company had already amended the Offering and increased the offering share price, responding to the strong interest in our vision, and reflecting the increasing value created by meeting crucial milestones of our business plan. The Company is utilizing the funds raised to accelerate the development of the Estrella Ranch project and support the preparation and continuing build-out by our affiliate company Estrella River Farms to create the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery .”

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.
The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing well qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities for the production of cannabis-based products and to establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes the development and licensing of high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

LIVEWIRE ERGOGNEICS, INC
1600 North Kraemer Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92806
714-740-5144
www.livewireergogenics.com
info@livewireergogenics.com




 MARKET AWARENESS
Stockwatchindex, LLC
442-287-8059
www.stockwatchindex.com
info@stockwatchindex.com

 LIVEWIRE INVESTOR RELATIONS
Tristan Cavato
(805) 835-2415
ir@livewireergogenics.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Successful Closing of its Fully Subscribed Regulation A Offering Anaheim, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted and organically …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus