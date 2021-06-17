checkAd

Managing Partner of Atari Hotels and Chair of the Woz Innovation Foundation, Shelly Murphy Joins CurrencyWorks Board of Directors

Los Angeles CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, today announced, subject to customary governance approvals, Shelly Murphy has joined as a member of the Board of Directors of CurrencyWorks.

Shelly Murphy is the CEO and Managing Partner of GSD Group, the innovation and strategy group behind Atari Hotels, and the Foundation Chair of the Woz Innovation Foundation, Steve Wozniak’s non-profit organization to help build the future of technology. Murphy is at the nexus of creating new verticals in technology, education, and entertainment. Murphy has an extensive background and career experience in executive leadership, management, business development, and over two decades of experience in finance with over $900MM USD issued in private activity bonds.

Murphy established her career and was appointed by Governor’s Executive Order as the Executive Director and CEO of Arizona Higher Education Loan Authority, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide low-cost education financing solutions. Ms. Murphy currently serves on the Advisory Boards for OfferPad, an industry leader in innovative end-to-end real estate transactions, and The Game Fund Partners, a venture fund focused on Gaming, Esports, and related media.

Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “We are excited and honoured to have Shelly Murphy join CurrencyWorks’ outstanding Board of Directors. Shelly has been a leader in creating new and exciting verticals in technology, education, and entertainment. Shelly brings incredible knowledge in developing technology solutions that innovate and disrupt cross-industry which will be key as we go to market.”

“CurrencyWorks is a leader in innovation and has been at the forefront of technology innovation in blockchain. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the CurrencyWorks team and the unique ecosystem they have built to help brands who are at the forefront of innovation,” said Shelly Murphy.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io





