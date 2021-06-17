checkAd

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive The Bell2Bell Podcast interview with Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of life sciences technology accelerator XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT).

During the interview with IBN’s Communications Director Jonathan Keim, Rogers offered an operational update, discussing the company’s most recent achievements and future plans. XPhyto Therapeutics recently obtained European approval and launched an effective 25-minute PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19, with an initial focus on the German market and several other initiatives underway.

This is an exciting time for the company. We’ve taken this product from invention to prototype to validation to commercial approval in about ten months,” Rogers said. He explained that the company’s 25-minute COVID-19 RT-PCR test (Covid-ID Lab) sits between a rapid antigen test and a centralized automated high-throughput PCR, offering diagnostic quality, fast results and ease of administration at point of care, whether that is a medical clinic, a pharmacy, a cruise ship turnover or airport, or any mobile testing center.

Following the CE-IVD approval (European certification) of the test, the company is focused on commercialization in Germany, with a footprint in Austria, while also conducting a number of other initiatives. One such initiative is in Israel, where XPhyto is looking to obtain approval for its Covid-ID Lab, as that market could also serve as a launching point to a number of Middle Eastern countries. “There is certainly no shortage of opportunities, particularly close to Europe,” Rogers added.

XPhyto’s CEO then discussed the recent addition of Manfred Buchberger as Head of Corporate Development at wholly owned German subsidiary XP Diagnostics GmbH. Buchberger was formerly global head of sales and CEO of a major European diagnostics and analytics company, which he helped grow from a couple of million dollars a year to nearly $1 billion in revenue. “He is an expert in his field, and we’re very fortunate to have him on board,” Rogers explained. “He is leading our product launch and sales initiatives and we’re just very happy to have him involved and looking to expand his role in the near future.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus