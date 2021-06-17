InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

During the interview with IBN’s Communications Director Jonathan Keim, Rogers offered an operational update, discussing the company’s most recent achievements and future plans. XPhyto Therapeutics recently obtained European approval and launched an effective 25-minute PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19, with an initial focus on the German market and several other initiatives underway.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive The Bell2Bell Podcast interview with Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of life sciences technology accelerator XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT) .

“This is an exciting time for the company. We’ve taken this product from invention to prototype to validation to commercial approval in about ten months,” Rogers said. He explained that the company’s 25-minute COVID-19 RT-PCR test (Covid-ID Lab) sits between a rapid antigen test and a centralized automated high-throughput PCR, offering diagnostic quality, fast results and ease of administration at point of care, whether that is a medical clinic, a pharmacy, a cruise ship turnover or airport, or any mobile testing center.

Following the CE-IVD approval (European certification) of the test, the company is focused on commercialization in Germany, with a footprint in Austria, while also conducting a number of other initiatives. One such initiative is in Israel, where XPhyto is looking to obtain approval for its Covid-ID Lab, as that market could also serve as a launching point to a number of Middle Eastern countries. “There is certainly no shortage of opportunities, particularly close to Europe,” Rogers added.

XPhyto’s CEO then discussed the recent addition of Manfred Buchberger as Head of Corporate Development at wholly owned German subsidiary XP Diagnostics GmbH. Buchberger was formerly global head of sales and CEO of a major European diagnostics and analytics company, which he helped grow from a couple of million dollars a year to nearly $1 billion in revenue. “He is an expert in his field, and we’re very fortunate to have him on board,” Rogers explained. “He is leading our product launch and sales initiatives and we’re just very happy to have him involved and looking to expand his role in the near future.”