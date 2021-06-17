New Crestron Module Simplifies Deployment of Camera Control for the ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile

The new module dramatically simplifies configuration of the BMA 360’s camera control feature and comes with an easy-to-use graphical interface that associates PTZ presets in the camera with BMA 360 Beam Reports. When a local talker activates a given beam in the BMA 360, the control module recalls the associated PTZ preset in the camera. The module also supports returning the camera to a “home” position after a period of no voice activity.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the availability of a new camera control module for Crestron control systems that is designed to work with ClearOne’s ground-breaking BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile and ClearOne’s UNITE 200, or any other Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) camera that complies with the industry-standard VISCA control protocol.

Previously, ClearOne provided sample code and command documentation to help Crestron programmers build their own custom camera control modules. While that gave Crestron programmers the ultimate in flexibility, ClearOne’s customers asked for a pre-programmed solution that would cover most camera tracking applications. The new module developed by ClearOne represents a product-quality implementation for control of up to two PTZ cameras per Crestron module that is ready for immediate deployment by AV integrators. Multiple instances of this module can be configured to control more than two cameras. This new module will save a significant amount of time and labor cost for BMA 360 camera control applications.

The Crestron Pro 3 module is now available as a free software download at www.clearone.com. The Crestron Pro 4 module will be available June 25. Other popular vendor control modules will be following soon after. Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

