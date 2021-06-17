Optimi Health Completes OTC Markets Uplisting to OTCQB

OTC Markets are designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad, whereby companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated mushroom product developer wishes to advise it has successfully concluded uplisting to the OTCQB exchange operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The ticker symbol remains as OPTHF.

With greater compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

In addition to trading in the United States, Optimi’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under OPTI and the German Börse Frankfurt (FRA) exchange under 8BN.

Michael Stier, CEO of Optimi notes, “With its stringent compliance and quality standards, OTCQB provides improved visibility for issuers and should help improve liquidity for our shareholders, and to facilitate future access to capital to drive development of both our functional and medicinal mushroom efforts. Our ongoing efforts, including the launch of our functional mushroom retail products, and especially our work with our partners at Numinus Wellness and the Impact Clinical Trials Accelerator at the University of Calgary are greatly assisted by growing shareholder interest in the development of the absolute best, all-natural psilocybin formulations for optimal health & wellness solutions.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.