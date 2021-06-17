Crexendo Selects Rev.io as Partner to Support Growth

Crexendo will leverage Rev.io's sophisticated billing platform and cutting-edge customer management system to accommodate new product launches, automate key billing processes.PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced a new strategic billing partnership with Rev.io. Crexendo selected Rev.io due to the platform's automation capabilities, billing scalability for new product launches, and its existing partnership and integrations with NetSapiens.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "Partnering with Rev.io is part of Crexendo's effort to transform its billing management, back-office operations, and improve customer experience using Rev.io's comprehensive suite of features including real-time ratings, subscriptions, quoting, taxation, billing, collections, and customer enablement solutions. NetSapiens is already integrated with Rev.io and the powerful suite of services will be a strong benefit to our customers. The integration was essential to our successful launch of the transformative VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee. We believe this partnership will provide better service for our customers, help reduce our costs and assist our efforts in increasing shareholder value."

Brent Maropis, CEO at Rev.io. commented: "We look forward to helping Crexendo efficiently scale its billing and back office as the business continues on an impressive growth trajectory. Rev.io's scalable automation capabilities, familiarity and comfort level with our existing partnership with NetSapiens, and transparent ACT TOP culture directly align with Crexendo's values to create a strong foundation for this strategic partnership."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 175+ service providers, servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. The NetSapiens platform enables our UCaaS partners to provide custom-package solutions with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

About Rev.io

Rev.io is a robust billing as a service (BaaS) platform, integrated merchant payments processor, and customer management software solution. Built to solve mission-critical problems of communications companies, IoT companies, and Managed Service Providers, Rev.io enables businesses with sophisticated subscription billing models to accurately manage their end customers' billing, usage, taxation, and payment processing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) Partnering with Rev.io to transform its billing management, back-office operations, and improve customer experience; (ii) believing the powerful suite of services will be strong benefit to our customers; (iii) believing the integration was essential to the launch of the transformative VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business Featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee; (iv) believing the partnership will provide better service for customers, help reduce costs and assist efforts in increasing shareholder value.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

Rev.io

Patrick Elliott

VP of Marketing

866-470-5502

patricke@rev.io

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: