GABY Owned, Mankind Dispensary Announces State-Wide Launch of New Lifestyle Cannabis Brand, Kind Republic(TM)

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Launch Poised to secure state-wide revenue growth for GABY

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind Dispensary"), is pleased to announce the statewide launch of Kind Republic™, a California based lifestyle cannabis brand. Formerly an exclusive brand to Mankind Dispensary, it is set to launch state-wide on June 28, 2021. Manufactured and distributed by GABY owned Sonoma Pacific Distribution Inc. ("Sonoma Pacific"), Kind Republic™ products will soon be available in dispensaries across the State of California.

"The state-wide launch of Kind Republic™ through the distribution and manufacturing infrastructure of Sonoma Pacific is an example of the synergies available to GABY following its merger with Mankind Dispensary and will contribute to the Company's stated objective of increasing overall brand longevity, increased revenue and margin growth", said Margot Micallef, Founder, and CEO of GABY Inc.

A successful six-month soft launch of Kind Republic™ at Mankind Dispensary generated over $1.0 million in revenue at a 71% gross margin. The benefits of GABY building its proprietary brands by placing them in its dispensaries substantially increase as GABY continues to execute on its dispensary consolidation strategy across California.

"A strong initial launch has given us confidence that Kind Republic™, which encapsulates the California lifestyle, will become a significant brand in the statewide flower market. It brings a fresh, exciting, and high-quality option to budget priced flower that so many people want and need." said John Ziegler, VP of Sales for GABY.

"We have been delighted by the acceptance of Kind Republic™ by Mankind Dispensary customers and are excited to offer our new brand to cannabis consumers across California". "We look forward to continuing to create an exceptional experience for cannabis consumers who shop in our store, leading with high-quality cannabis products." said Alana Heilman, VP of Supply Chain of Mankind Dispensary.

Kind Republic™ caters to Californian's outdoor lifestyle culture, launching with a selection of prerolls, concentrates, and flower, cultivated and crafted in California keeping with the dispensary's high-quality roster of cannabis products. The new offerings will be promoted across the state and will also remain available to purchase in-store and online, through Mankind Dispensary.

