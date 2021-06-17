Great Atlantic Applies for Two Additional Diamond Drilling Permits, Plans Drilling Early July At Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has applied for two additional diamond drilling permits for its Golden Promise Gold Property, located …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has applied for two additional diamond drilling permits for its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The applications are for up to 33 drill holes at the Jaclyn Zone and up to 12 drill holes at the Otter Brook showing. The Company is planning to resume drilling at the Jaclyn Zone in early July under its existing drilling permit. The Company reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the Jaclyn Main Zone of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped). A 2020 outcrop grab sample from the Otter Brook showing returned 5.75 g/t gold.