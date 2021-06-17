Adcore Announces Closing of Marketed Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Adcore Inc. ("Adcore" or the "Company") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Adcore Inc. ("Adcore" or the "Company") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), is pleased to announce that it closed today its previously announced marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. The Company issued 3,100,000 Units at $1.33 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $4,123,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.80, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Warrants will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the symbol "ADCO.WT".