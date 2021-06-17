Adcore Announces Closing of Marketed Offering
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Adcore Inc. ("Adcore" or the "Company") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), is pleased to announce that it closed today its previously announced marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. The Company issued 3,100,000 Units at $1.33 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $4,123,000.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.80, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Warrants will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the symbol "ADCO.WT".
The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole bookrunner, and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Roth Canada, ULC and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").
The Offering was made by way of a prospectus supplement dated June 11, 2021 to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated May 10, 2021 (collectively, the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for sales and marketing, research and development and general corporate purposes, as more particularly described in the Prospectus.
The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days subsequent to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 465,000 Units on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, for additional gross proceeds of up to $618,450. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants comprising the Units (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters. In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 217,000 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to the Underwriters. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.33 for a period of 24 from the closing of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events.
