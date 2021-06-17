checkAd

IM Cannabis Clinical Survey Confirms Effectiveness of Proprietary Strains in Alleviating Symptoms of Seven Key Health Conditions

Autor: Accesswire
Conditions Evaluated Include Oncology, PTSD, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Insomnia, Back Pain and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Conducted by Leading Contract Research Organization for Cannabis Research, Survey Covered More Than 650 Patients Using FDA-Validated Questionnaires

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMCC, CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, today unveiled proprietary data from a clinical survey evaluating medicinal cannabis therapy. The patient survey, conducted by Medicanl Ltd. ("Medicanl"), an independent, international clinical research organization that specializes in cannabis research, and commissioned by IMC, reported the high effectiveness of seven IMC-branded medical cannabis strains in treating and alleviating symptoms of seven key health conditions in a clinical group of Israeli participants. The survey data will be used to help patients and doctors in medical markets all over the world customize cannabis-based therapies to best treat their diagnoses.

The clinical survey included 652 participants and covered the following conditions: neuropathic pain, rheumatoid arthritis, oncology, insomnia, back pain, inflammatory bowel diseases and PTSD. The goal was to evaluate the long-term efficacy of IMC's strains, including Roma, Ela, DQ, London, Pandora's Box, Paris and Tel Aviv (collectively, the "IMC Strains") on patients and their medical conditions using U.S. Food and Drug Administration-validated questionnaires.

Key Findings:

  • Eighty-one percent of rheumatoid arthritis patients reported improved symptoms.
  • At least 60 percent of neuropathic pain patients reported improved symptoms.
  • At least 58 percent of back pain patients reported improved symptoms.
  • At least 42 percent of PTSD patients reported an improvement in their PTSD scale, which is measured by PCL-5, a validated questionnaire for quantifying PTSD symptom severity.
  • Thirty-eight percent of insomnia patients reported improved sleep quality based on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index.
  • Sixty percent of oncology patients reported an improvement in overall health, as measured by the Patient Global Impression of Change scale.
  • IMC's Pandora's Box strain was effective in decreasing appetite in patients.
  • All seven IMC Strains improved sleep quality and increased patients' sense of calm, happiness and libido.
  • No adverse events were reported with respect to using IMC Strains.

"While medical cannabis' overall therapeutic benefits are well-known and documented, science is still just scratching the surface in terms of the global medical community fully understanding and realizing cannabinoids' potential in treating various health conditions," said Dr. David Meiri, Head of the Laboratory of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. "The availability of the data collected and extracted from these types of clinical surveys, which are based on FDA-validated questionnaires, despite not being peer-reviewed or derived from full-scale clinical trials, can help physicians and patients to better utilize and fine-tune the appropriate cannabis therapy for their specific medical conditions."

Disclaimer

07.06.21
IM Cannabis Announces Supply Agreement with Canadian LP The Flowr Corporation; Plan to Import Ultra-Premium Products as part of Enhanced Portfolio to Meet Growing Israeli Demand
01.06.21
IMC Reports First Closing of the Panaxia Acquisition and Provides Update on Canadian Business Activities