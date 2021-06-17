Landmark Residential, Retail, Hotel & University Development Within 1 Hour of London to be Led by GreenBank Portfolio Company Substantia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") isvery pleased to announce that The Substantia Group, ("Substantia") a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenBank's …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") isvery pleased to announce that The Substantia Group, ("Substantia") a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenBank's portfolio company, Staminier Ltd. ("Staminier") has entered into a multi-phase agreement to help turn one of the UK's prominent towns into a city through an inspired landmark and carbon neutral development which Substantia hopes will be seen as a major contribution to the United Kingdom's "Global Britain" objectives. The proposed development ("the Project") also supports the ambitious goals of the ‘Thames Estuary Growth Board' ("TEGB") which describes the region as the UK's number one growth opportunity. By 2050 the TEGB's growth plan envisages 1.3m new jobs being created, 1m new houses being built and £115bn GVA added to the region's economy.

Award winning international design architects firm, Lead8, have drawn up the initial plans and will be engaged to develop more detailed plans as the project progresses. Savills, the international real estate specialists, also form a key part of the team behind the project. The concept behind the plan has also had significant local support including that of the area's Member of Parliament. Phase One of the plan is to agree, with both the Local and National Governments, on which of the three possible areas to build 3,500 residential units, a state-of-the-art University, retail and hospitality units - including hotels, restaurants and bars - along with the supporting transport and infrastructure modernisation required. The intention is for the project to include a mixture of facets that will prove highly attractive to people across the whole of the local community as well as drawing in buyers and visitors from further afield. Enhancing the appeal and profile of the local area as an important and attractive "destination" in its own right, as well as a commuter centre for London, is a theme that will underpin the whole project. Phase One also includes obtaining options from relevant Government bodies.

Phase two is to partner with international developers to obtain detailed planning/zoning permission after having secured the options; phase three is to develop the City in partnership with international developers and large institutional or Sovereign Wealth funds; and phase four is the sale of the real estate. Successful completion of each phase represents highly profitable potential exit opportunities.