We count on first responders … and they can count on us, with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, announced important new upgrades to the company’s groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, a 10-year commitment to provide free service and 5G access to first responder agencies — all public and non-profit state and local fire, 911, police and EMS departments — saving them up to $7 billion.

First, T-Mobile is adding preemption so that alongside the highest capacity 5G network in the nation and priority network access, First Responder agencies are assured unmatched network access to help their critical communications. That means Wireless Priority Service (WPS)-enrolled first responder agencies with Connecting Heroes plans have both priority access AND preemption for both voice calls and data. So not only do first responders get to the front of the line at T-Mobile, but if the network ever becomes crowded in an emergency, non-emergency traffic drops to make way for first responders’ critical communications.

Second, T-Mobile announced it will offer its first set of rugged devices — including the new MG90 5G rugged router from Sierra Wireless available now, and two new Cat phones: Cat S62 and a rugged Cat flip phone — available first at T-Mobile this summer. In addition, T-Mobile announced it is adding more Connecting Heroes plan options to the existing Free and $15 plans that were launched last year. Starting June 23, first responder agencies will have three new paid Connecting Heroes 5G plan options that include unlimited talk, text and data as well as ample hotspot and a Samsung 5G phone at no additional cost.

“We launched Connecting Heroes last year so that first responders would no longer have to choose between funding life-saving equipment or wireless communication. At T-Mobile, first responder calls get through first and that could make the difference in an emergency when making life-saving decisions,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “First responders risk it all for us, and we feel it’s our duty to support them with our incredible service at the lowest cost — even free.”