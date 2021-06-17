checkAd

Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Vista Analytical Laboratory

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Vista Analytical Laboratory (“Vista”), a premier environmental laboratory for the testing and analysis of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), dioxins and other persistent organic pollutants. Vista’s leadership team, including President Martha Maier, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated into the Company’s Measurement and Analysis Segment and will operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC, a subsidiary of Montrose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and based in El Dorado Hills, California, Vista performs work internationally and across all U.S. states. Vista holds 21 state accreditations and is certified by the California Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program to perform PFAS analysis for all 31 PFAS compounds currently being monitored in California. Vista’s client base is broad and includes many private companies, state and federal agencies, and the federal government, including the Department of Defense.

“We are excited to have Vista join Montrose. Martha and her team are a great cultural fit with Montrose and their services are strategically additive to our Enthalpy network. Vista strengthens our ability to provide clients with an end-to-end environmental solution, from advisory services and testing to engineering and remediation, particularly given our clients’ focus on PFAS,” said Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “Within the environmental lab community, Vista is highly regarded for its technical data quality, operational excellence and customer service. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Vista team to our growing Montrose community.”

Vista Analytical Laboratory President Martha Maier commented, “We have worked extensively with Montrose over many years and the company is not only a perfect cultural fit but also the next natural step for Vista in expanding our strength in lab testing across a larger platform with more clients and an increased geographic footprint. Together we will continue to innovate and provide clients with the highest quality technical data. It is critical to be able to regularly invest in equipment and facilities, which is easier to do when part of a larger, well-capitalized company like Montrose. We are pleased to be joining with a growth focused environmental services company with a culture like our own that is committed to excellence, professional growth and expanded opportunities.”

